KITCHENER -- A Guelph woman was reportedly assaulted by a man in the city's downtown core on Tuesday.

Guelph police say the woman was sleeping on a bench just before 10:30 a.m. when the incident happened.

That's when police say she was awoken by a man punching her in the right side of the face.

He then walked away.

When officers arrived, they were unable to find him, but officials say the woman was not injured.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old white man wearing a blue- and pink-striped shirt, grey pants and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.