KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported another six cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are now a total of 1,189 cases in the region, including 965 resolved ones. The death toll--115--hasn't changed since June 3.

That brings the number of active cases down by one, to 109.

The region reported a dip in testing numbers on Thursday with only 272 more reported. To date, testing partners have done 22,480 tests in Waterloo Region.

The status of outbreaks in the region remained mostly unchanged, though one more resident at Forest Heights Revera long-term care home has tested positive for the virus.

That means that 178 residents and 69 staff members have tested positive. A total of 51 people have died from COVID-19 at the facility since the outbreak was declared on April 1.

The outbreak at Beechwood Manor retirement home has remained steady with only one case in a staff member. That outbreak was declared on May 30.

There are still two active outbreaks at workplaces in the region: one at a food processing facility, and another at a manufacturing/industrial facility.

Across the province, the number of new cases reported has stayed low.

Health officials around Ontario reported just 203 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the lowest numbers of new cases since March 28, when 151 cases were reported.

That brings the provincial total to 31,544, including 25,885 resolved cases and 2,487 deaths.