Six cars stolen overnight in Waterloo region

Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team are investigating after several vehicles were reported stolen in Kitchener and Breslau.

Police said on Oct. 13 at around 6 a.m., four vehicles were stolen, and one vehicle was abandoned after an attempted theft, in the areas of Robert Ferrie Drive and Thomas Slee Drive in Kitchener’s Doon South neighborhood.

The vehicles targeted were Toyota and Lexus SUVs and were stolen from driveways in the area.

“I feel a bit scared living here, [there’s] no kind of security so anything can happen,” said Bheim Bougrem, who’s Toyota 4runner was almost stolen.

He said his car was locked and parked in front of his home when he left for work but at around 6:30 a.m., his wife messaged him that the car had been moved.

“The vehicle was actually in the middle of the road,” recalled Bougrem.

He called police and officers tried to start the vehicle but it didn’t turn on.

“The steering wheel was locked and the driver side handle was damaged,” said Bougrem. “The battery probably died.”

Neighbours in Doon South said they’re concerned about the car thefts.

“It is something you don’t like to hear in your neighborhood of course, especially with that certain brand of car they’re targeting because we are planning to get that car brand as well,” said June Atkinson, who lives near Thomas Slee Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.

In a media release WRPS encouraged people to consider taking the following measures to help to prevent these thefts: