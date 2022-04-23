SIU invokes mandate after police-involved shooting in Cambridge

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a police-involved shooting Saturday in a Cambridge neighbourhood.

A press release from the SIU said that officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service were called a residence on Ironstone Drive for a wellness check at around 12:25 p.m.

They said there was an interaction between officers and a 22-year-old man which resulted in one of the officers discharging their firearm.

The SIU said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In a tweet, the Waterloo Regional Police Service had warned of a 'large police presence' in the area of Ironstone Drive and Sandalwood Drive in East Galt.

They later updated the tweet, confirming it was shooting incident and there was no concern for public safety.

Paramedics at the scene of a shooting incident in Cambridge. (Submitted by a CTV News viewer)

The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault. They then determine if any offence has been committed and decide whether charges should be laid.

They said four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Part of Ironstone Drive remains closed to traffic and police tape has been put up near several homes.