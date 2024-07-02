SIU investigating police response to ‘man in distress’ call in Cambridge
The Special Investigations Unit has been called to look into a police-involved incident in Cambridge that sent one person to hospital.
At around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a male in distress in the area of Concession Street and Water Street South.
Officials with Cambridge Fire told CTV News that three stations, a marine unit and 14 firefighters were called to a bridge in the area to perform a water rescue.
“As a result of the incident, the male was transported to hospital and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate,” WRPS said in a media release.
They cannot share further information about the incident due to the investigation.
CTV News has reached out to the SIU for comment.
The SIU investigates all incidents involving police and civilians that results in allegations of sexual assault, serious injury or death.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities were called to break up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend – apparently prompted by some serious breaches in etiquette.
BREAKING Trump hush money sentencing delayed due to immunity decision
A New York judge on Tuesday delayed Donald Trump's sentencing for his conviction on criminal charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star until Sept. 18, after the former U.S. president asked for a chance to argue he should have been immune from prosecution.
Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton
A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.
Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
Are fewer Canadians having children? We want to hear from you
Are you choosing not to have children? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
'I would call this the silent eating disorder': What experts want you to know about ARFID
Unlike eating disorders like anorexia or bulimia nervosa, Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, or ARFID, isn’t concerned with body shape or size. People with ARFID are very limited in the foods they feel safe and comfortable eating
Cornwall, Ont. police seize $1.3 million of cocaine in major drugs, cash bust
Police in Cornwall, Ont. have seized approximately $1.3 million worth of cocaine and $300,000 in cash as part of a major drugs investigation.
DEVELOPING Stampede at religious event in India kills more than 100, mostly women and children
Thousands of people at a religious gathering in India rushed to leave a makeshift tent, setting off a stampede Tuesday that killed more than 100 and left scores injured, officials said.
How arbitration plans went awry ahead of WestJet mechanics strike
An order from the federal labour minister to send WestJet and its plane mechanics into binding arbitration unexpectedly resulted in a strike on one of the busiest travel weekends of the summer.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.