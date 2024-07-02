SIU investigating police response to ‘man in distress’ call in Cambridge

The Special Investigations Unit has been called to look into a police-involved incident in Cambridge that sent one person to hospital.

At around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a male in distress in the area of Concession Street and Water Street South.

Officials with Cambridge Fire told CTV News that three stations, a marine unit and 14 firefighters were called to a bridge in the area to perform a water rescue.

“As a result of the incident, the male was transported to hospital and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate,” WRPS said in a media release.

They cannot share further information about the incident due to the investigation.

CTV News has reached out to the SIU for comment.

The SIU investigates all incidents involving police and civilians that results in allegations of sexual assault, serious injury or death.