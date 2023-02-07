SIU appealing for witnesses after serious injury during Stratford arrest

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is appealing for witnesses after an arrest in Stratford sent a 34-year-old man to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

According to the SIU, around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, Stratford Police Service officers responded to the transit terminal in Cooper Block for a man causing a disturbance.

Stratford officers located the man, and as officers attempted to arrest him, a struggle ensured, the SIU said in a news release.

“Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case,” the SIU said. “At this time, one subject official and three witness officials have been designated.”

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529