Similar abduction attempts reported in Waterloo and Ayr

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating two attempted abductions over the weekend.

The women were both grabbed by a man in a vehicle but managed to get away.

The first incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday just outside of Ayr. Police said a woman was jogging at Brant-Waterloo Road and Ayr Road North when a stranger pulled up in what she later described as a newer model grey SUV. She said a man got out of the vehicle and tried to pull her inside, but she escaped his grasp.

The man was described as middle-aged, with fair skin, dark hair and possibly wearing a tracksuit.

“It is believed there were others inside the vehicle at the time,” police said in a media release.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, another woman was walking in the area of King Street South and Union Street East in Waterloo. Police said the woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger, who then tried to pull her into what she said was a white sedan. The victim was able to break free and run away.

The man was described as having tanned skin, 5’8”, a fit build and wearing a white shirt and white hat.

“It is believed that there were three other occupants inside the vehicle at the time,” police said.

Despite the similarities, investigators are treating them as separate incidents.

“There is nothing to indicate that the incident in Waterloo and the incident that happened in Ayr are connected in any way,” they said.

Staying safe

Christy Consell, a trainer at 30 Minute Hit in Kitchener, teaches women boxing, kickboxing and self-defense.

She was shocked to hear of the attacks.

“That’s horrifying,” Consell said. “It’s absolutely terrifying. We like to think things are getting safer.”

She shared advice for anyone out alone, especially at night.

“If you’re going for a jog… tell someone when you leave,” Consell suggested. “Tell them when you get home. Have a safety buddy.”

It’s also important, she said, to take precautions.

“[Predators] look for ponytails because they’re easier to handle,” Consell explained. “If anything is on you, and it’s something that’s easy to grab, you want to look out for that. And confidence. Honestly, women who look like they’re not to be messed with. It doesn’t matter what skills you have behind you, if you’re standing up straight and you have a no nonsense look on your face, you are less likely to be targeted.”

Her classes focus on teaching the skills women need to protect themselves.

“In one of our circuits, we’re literally on our back with something either above us or in front of us, and we’re learning how to punch and get up from that position, and keep our core activated so that we could pop up at any moment and run away,” Consell said.

Jennifer Devitt is the owner of Devitt House, located not far from where the attempted abduction was reported in Waterloo.

The incident left her stunned.

“Women have every right in the world to feel safe,” Devitt said. “No matter where they are, no matter what they’re doing.”

- With reporting by Hannah Schmidt