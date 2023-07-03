CTV News Kitchener Videographer

Sijia Liu joined the CTV News Kitchener team as a reporter and weekend anchor in July, 2023.

She was born in China and immigrated to Canada with her family at the age of four.

Raised in Toronto, Ont., she attended Seneca College and York University where she was a member of the women’s varsity basketball team. After graduating from Seneca College’s journalism program, she interned at CTV’s eTalk.

Soon afterwards, she dove into the world of sports journalism. She has worked as a freelance reporter for the New England Sports Network (NESN), Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Cogeco Your TV Halton. Her journey would also take her south of the border to Atlanta, Georgia, where she was one of five women selected to take part in the “Rising Media Stars” sports reporting program.

She then made the switch to news after moving to Regina, Sask. to work as the morning live reporter for Global News.

In February 2020, Sijia joined CTV News as reporter and weekend anchor in Windsor. During her time there, she reported on major stories including the Freedom Convoy that blocked entry across the border during the COVID-19 pandemic and the $5 billion investment for Canada’s first EV battery plant.

She has a passion for sharing positive stories. In her spare time, she enjoys working out, watching football, fostering dogs and is the proud dog mom of a golden retriever. Sijia speaks English and Mandarin.