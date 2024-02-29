Refugee Health Centre in Kitchener receives vital funding, opens doors to new patients
Following a years-long hiatus in new patient intake due to resource constraints, the Refugee Health Centre in Kitchener is preparing to accept new patients following a funding boost from Ontario Health.
“We have 23,000 patients on roster. Our Refugee Health Centre serves 5,000 patients annually,” said Tara Groves-Taylor, CEO of Community Healthcaring KW, the organization that operates the Refugee Health Centre.
Kitchener-Waterloo is one of four locations across the province piloting a three-year, one-time funded program focused on improving primary care for refugees with complex needs. The other centres are located in Ottawa, Scarborough and London.
More than 600 government-assisted refugees have settled in Kitchener-Waterloo this year, and the refugee population is expected to grow by 227 per cent in the next four years, according to Groves-Taylor.
At the core of this initiative lies an integrated care team model, which the Refugee Health Centre has been piloting for the past 1.5 years. This model offers wrap-around services, addressing both physical and mental health traumas, and ensures a smooth transition of patients to community-based medical teams, alleviating pressure on hospital resources.
“People who don't have access to primary care will end up at our emergency departments for things that could have been served at our primary care setting,” said Mayada Abou Warda, manager of primary care at the Refugee Health Centre.
Ismail Khedro, a client of the Refugee Health Centre, continues to reflect on his experience after a tragic accident in Syria.
“After I lost my arms, I didn't get any help in Syria. That’s the truth,” said Khedro.
He fled Syria and came to Canada as a refugee in 2017. Since then, the medical team at the Refugee Health Centre has become a second family to him.
“I am so lucky to have met these people. I'm really thankful and appreciate Canada,” said Khedro.
The new Ontario Health funding means Khedro’s medical care will be transitioned to a family doctor, and his spot at the Refugee Health Centre will open up for someone else.
“Services like access to social workers, access to interpretation services. This funding will allow us to continue that model. We were in jeopardy of not being able to continue,” said Groves-Taylor.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Trudeau 'devastated' by Mulroney's death, says he 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Brian Mulroney 'never stopped working for Canadians'
'A mentor': Ontario Premier Ford reacts to death of former prime minister Brian Mulroney
Ontario Premier Doug Ford called former prime minister Brian Mulroney a “mentor” and an “advisor” after the news of his death broke Thursday evening.
Anand 'very surprised' to learn DND employee's company got ArriveCan contract, Poilievre calls for police probe
News that the CEO of Dalian Enterprises, which received $7.9 million for its work on the ArriveCan app, was also an employee of the Department of National Defence (DND) was a 'surprise' to former defence minister Anita Anand.
Ontario doctor suspended after accessing medical records of 20 patients he wasn’t authorized to see: tribunal
An Ontario doctor had his licence temporarily suspended by a disciplinary tribunal after it found he had wrongly accessed patient records, including family members and colleagues, hundreds of times over the span of years.
Singer Cat Janice dies at 31, after writing final song for young son
Cat Janice, a singer who reached hundreds of thousands through social media, has died at age 31 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist speculates on Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
Quebec Appeal Court rules secularism law is constitutional, English schools rebuffed
The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that the province's secularism law is constitutional and a lower court was wrong to exempt English school boards from the law, known as Bill 21.
A frog in India has a mushroom sprouting out of it. Researchers have never seen anything like it
When observing a hoard of golden-backed frogs at a roadside pond in Karnataka, India, a group of naturalists noticed something odd about one of the amphibians — the animal had a tiny mushroom sprouting out of its side.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.