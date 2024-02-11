Immersive augmented reality initiative revives Guelph's rich Black heritage
During this Black History Month, a new project in Guelph is harnessing technology to illuminate the city’s vibrant Black history.
“The Black community has been in Guelph, Wellington, and Waterloo Region since the 1800's [and] Guelph was one of the communities chosen as a safe haven,” noted Denise Francis, president of the Guelph Black Heritage Society (GBHS).
The GBHS is welcoming the community to experience their latest innovation: The Black History Reclaimed Project, an augmented reality journey into the past.
“It’s really helping to connect technology with history,” Francis said.
At the heart of this initiative lies an Underground Railroad Quilt, believed to have harbored secret messages guiding enslaved Black individuals to freedom in the 1830s. By scanning a QR code, visitors are able to unlock a historical video series explaining the significance of quilt patterns, depicting the journey of two Black settlers from the southern states to Canada.
“People can experience the stories of the ancestors who built our community,” Francis said.
The project is set to expand, with plans for three additional augmented reality experiences spotlighting leading abolitionists Harriet Tubman, Richard Pierpoint, and Melissa Smith.
Located within Heritage Hall at 83 Essex St., the project resides within the former Guelph British Methodist Episcopal (BME) Church. The church congregation was formed in the 1850's amid the first settlement of the Black community in Guelph.
“It provided the heart of the community as churches often were,” Francis explained.
For Guelphites, Black History Month is as much about the future as it is the past.
“I always refer to February as Black Heritage Month because so often when we use the term 'history,' we're focusing on the past and the narrative of enslavement,” Francis said. “We have contributed so much to our society.”
In 2013, the City of Guelph recognized the site's cultural significance, designating it as a heritage building.
Visitors interested in experiencing the Black History Reclaimed Project are asked to book an appointment with the GBHS in advance.
