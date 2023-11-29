KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Paying it forward: How receipts on a wall are helping feed the less fortunate in Perth County

    Joe’s Diner in Stratford, Ont. (Sijia Liu/CTV Kitchener) Joe’s Diner in Stratford, Ont. (Sijia Liu/CTV Kitchener)

    Customers at Joe’s Diner in Stratford and St. Marys have a new option on the menu -- giving a meal to a stranger in need. 

    The restaurant’s new Pay It Forward initiative issues a receipt every time a customer purchases a meal for the less fortunate.

    The receipt is then pinned up on the wall.

    Anyone who could use a free meal is invited to take a chit off the wall and hand it to a server, no questions asked. 

    “We saw a post circulating online about a restaurant in Pembroke doing it. We immediately thought with the need for meals around this area, we would be a perfect location to give it a shot,” said Daniel Myers, the owner of Joe’s Diner.

    Since announcing the initiative on social media Friday, the post by Joe’s Diner has been shared over 500 times on Facebook. 

    As of Wednesday afternoon, over 200 meals for the needy have been purchased.

    “The response has been huge,” said Myers. “Now we’re trying to figure out how we can disperse meals a little more broadly than just people coming in and grabbing them.”

    Joe’s Diner is also donating meal tickets to local charities like the Optimism Place Women’s Shelter and the Connection Centre.

    “This is a really nice way to make it more comfortable for people that don't want stand out because they’ve taken one of those chits,” explained Katie Graham, a board member for Optimism Place Women’s Shelter.

    The outpouring of community support has convinced Joe’s Diner to give the Pay It Forward wall a permanent place in the restaurant. 

    “All year round, there’s people that can use it,” Myers said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the U.S.

    The Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday it's bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News