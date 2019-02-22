

CTV Kitchener





Two men were taken to hospital in Brantford after a shooting Thursday night.

It happened in Brantford around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Grand River Avenue and Scarfe Avenue.

Brantford Police say the extent of the injuries unknown, but they are believed to be non-life threatening.

According to police, this was not a random shooting. The victims are believed to be men in their 20’s.

The Criminal Investigation Section are continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Sinning of the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2265, or call Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

Brantford Police have been called to a number of gun related incidents this year.

In January a male in his 20’s was shot on Woodlawn Avenue.

Last week Brantford Police responded to gun shots on Moyle Drive.

Police have not said whether any of the shootings are relate.