A male in his 20s was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition after a shooting in Brantford.

The Brantford Police Service responded to the call on Woodlawn Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Neighbours say it was a chaotic scene.

“We were making dinner this evening in the kitchen and heard several sirens going past and it just kept coming and coming,” said Terri MacDougall, who lives nearby.

Police believe that the suspect or suspects and the victim are known to each other, and that this was not a random incident.

According to police, Brantford General Hospital was in lockdown in relation to this incident due to an active threat outside the hospital.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Residents in the area say they hope the situation comes to a quick resolution.

“It’s always been a very quiet, safe neighbourhood, I really, really hope this gets settled and never happens again,” said Ashley Tottle.

The first suspect is being described by police as a lighter-skinned black male around six feet tall wearing black jeans and a grey jacket, while the second suspect is described as a white male wearing a blue jacket with a hood.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.