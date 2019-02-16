

CTV Kitchener





Residents in the north-end of Brantford were on edge after gun shots rang across their neighbourhood.

Brantford Police are investigating an incident that occurred on Moyle Drive Friday evening.

They say they are unsure if it’s connected to another shooting a month ago on Woodlawn Drive, just a few blocks away.

“It is pretty scary,” said Brantford resident Shawn Garrett. “You see it on TV all the time and you hear about it, but when it happens that close to home it’s a little nervy.”

Investigators combed through the area and found bullet holes at a home on Moyle Drive.

Police say a mid-sized sedan was seen in the area at the time.

“Hopefully it was just a one-time thing and isn’t on a consistent basis,” said Garrett. “Because two in a month is enough.”

It’s unknown at this time if the home was targeted.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the suspect or mid-size sedan to contact them.