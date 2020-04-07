KITCHENER -- A tractor has been destroyed in a fire that began inside a shed near Elora on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to a building near the intersection of 3 Line West and Wellington County Road 18 by a neighbor just after 7 a.m.

CWFR leading off with 65 handline quickly knocks down shed fire on 3rd line west this morning. pic.twitter.com/N1VPoIbQFB — Brad Patton (@CWFireChief) April 7, 2020

Firefighters from Centre Wellington say that, although the tractor being stored inside the shed was destroyed, they were able to knock down the fire before it spread any further.

A number of other vehicles inside the building were also spared.

According to officials, it is believed to be an electrical fire that began inside of the equipment and it is not being treated as suspicious.