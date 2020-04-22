KITCHENER -- A Kitchener woman was given a special birthday surprise on Wednesday when she watched family, friends and a few strangers celebrating—from a distance—in the parking lot of her apartment building.

Margaret Laurette turned 89 years old and with help from the Waterloo Region Chinese Canadian Association it won’t be soon forgotten.

At noon today, the party guests were seen parading around the parking lot with sirens and holding signs as Margaret waved from her balcony with a big smile on her face.

Shawn Zhang is with the WCCA and helped to organize the event.

“Her daughter said, ‘she’s going to feel like a queen’. And I said, ‘please make sure she waves like a queen,’” says Zhang.

To celebrate, the association brought Margaret flowers and signs. One reading ’88+1’ because they could not find a nine.

Three police cruisers and a fire truck along with their crews also attended the party.

“We hope this will cheer her up and give her family a good memory,” says Zhang.

The children of the birthday girl say they couldn’t be happier with how everything went.

“She was beaming,” says her son Rob Laurette. “Totally unexpected and she loved every minute of it. It is definitely going to be a birthday to remember.”

Margaret’s children say the isolation has been tough for her, and without friends or family being able to visit she has been very lonely.

“I’m sure she felt very special and appreciated,” her daughter, Margaret Ann Frank, commented. “Like her birthday meant something. I think it makes the world a good place during this time because we still care about each other.”

Frank says her mother was grinning ear to ear and she is thankful to everyone who helped make the birthday party a success.