Cambridge man arrested after guns stolen

A 36-year-old Cambridge man was arrested on Monday after guns were stolen from a vehicle in Cambridge, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police said an investigation started after several guns were stolen from a vehicle around Main Street and Concession Street on Sunday.

Waterloo Regional Police’s General Investigations Unit, with assistance from the Drugs and Firearms Unit, then arrested the man on Monday in the West Galt area of Cambridge.

The 36-year-old has been charged with Theft from Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000.

He is being held in police custody for a bail hearing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.