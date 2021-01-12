KITCHENER -- A serious crash has caused officials to close down part of Highway 6 near Fergus.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the driver of an SUV heading south lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled over seven times.

The driver has been taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton with serious injuries.

The highway has been closed between Fourth and Sixth Lines as investigators work the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.