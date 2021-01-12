Advertisement
Serious crash closes Hwy. 6 outside of Fergus
Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021 7:54AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 12, 2021 10:18AM EST
One person has been serious injured after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 6 just south of Fergus. (Source: Wellington County OPP) (Jan. 12, 2021)
KITCHENER -- A serious crash has caused officials to close down part of Highway 6 near Fergus.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say the driver of an SUV heading south lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled over seven times.
The driver has been taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton with serious injuries.
The highway has been closed between Fourth and Sixth Lines as investigators work the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Witnesses are being asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
RELATED IMAGES