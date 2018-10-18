

CTV Kitchener





A man who called himself a “pervert” and “pedophile” in online chat rooms was sentenced Thursday to 20 months and 17 days in prison.

Gerard Seguin, the former executive director of HopeSpring Cancer Centre in Kitchener, pleaded guilty earlier this month to making and possessing child pornography, and counselling others to commit a crime.

The court heard how the 53-year-old bragged online about sexually abusing, raping and killing children.

However his lawyer argued there was no proof that Seguin had actually abused any children.

When Seguin was arrested police found 47 photos and two videos featuring child porn.

A deal was reached between both the prosecution and defense for Seguin to receive a sentence of three years. With time served it was reduced to 20 months and 17 days, followed by three years probation.

During sentencing the judge said he would have given Seguin more than three years had a deal not been reached.

As part of the deal, Seguin’s DNA will be collected and his name added to the sex offender registry.

He will not be allowed unaccompanied around any children under the age of 16. The only exception will be his son, with written and revocable permission from his mother.

Seguin will also be required to report to The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) within a week of his release to begin treatment with their sexual behavior program.

In addition to these conditions, Seguin will not permitted to use the internet or visit chat rooms. He is also forbidden from owning computer storage devices.

Before his sentencing Seguin apologized and thanked police, saying he was “saved from a life of insanity and possibly, suicide.”