Gerard Seguin appeared in a Kitchener courtroom Monday to answer to charges of child pornography.

By day 53-year-old Seguin ran the cancer support centre HopeSpring, and in his off hours he posted online fantasies about sexually abusing and killing children.

Seguin previously pled guilty to possessing and making child pornography, and counselling others online to commit an offence.

The court heard on Sept. 10 that Seguin had posted child pornographic photos online in 2016.

In a chatroom, he called himself a pervert, a pedophile, and spoke of interest in raping and killing children, boasting about hiring drug-addicted prostitutes to abuse their children.

The lead detective on the case says Seguin’s vivid online posts were some of the worst they’ve ever heard.

When he was arrested police found Seguin was in possession of 47 pictures of child porn and two videos on his devices.

Seguin announced at the beginning of 2017 that HopeSpring would be closing due to a lack of funding.

An emergency fundraising campaign kept its doors open without its director.

In court Monday Seguin spoke of forgiveness seeking it from, God and those he hurt, including his family.

He then turned to the detective in the courtroom and reiterated how the arrest was a turning point thanking the officer for saving him from insanity and possible suicide.

Seguin was first arrested in July 2017 and released on bail. He was arrested again in December 2017 and remained behind bars.

The crown is seeking three years of jail time less his accumulated debt time, and the defence is seeking a term of 18 months.

Seguin is set to be sentenced on Thursday.