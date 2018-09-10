

CTV Kitchener





Gerard Seguin, 53, pled guilty to possessing and making child pornography, and counselling others online to commit an offence.

The court heard on Sept. 10 that Seguin had posted child pornographic photos online in 2016.

In a chatroom, he called himself a pervert, a pedophile, and spoke of interest in raping and killing children, boasting about hiring drug-addicted prostitutes to abuse their children.

Seguin announced at the beginning of 2017 that HopeSpring would be closing due to a lack of funding.

An emergency fundraising campaign kept its doors open without its director.

Officials said the decision for Seguin to leave was mutual.

The board of directors said in part in a statement, “We further affirm our commitment to HopeSpring operating with the highest ethical behaviour in delivering our mission.”

Seguin was first arrested in July 2017 and released on bail. He was arrested again in December and remained behind bars.

He was found with 47 pictures of child porn and two videos on his devices.

The online chat history was found later, leading to the second arrest.

Seguin was scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 15.