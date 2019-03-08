

A former Guelph teacher received his sentence on Friday morning after pleading guilty to a number of sex crimes.

Brian Hathway was an auto teacher at College Heights Secondary School. He pleaded guilty to four charges involving former students: sexual assault, sexual exploitation, communicating for the purpose of sexual services and obtaining sexual services.

At the time of his crimes, one of his victims was under the age of 18.

It was an emotional morning as family members of the victims read impact statements.

One statement described how a family member now has suicidal thoughts because of the crimes. Another said, “I have died inside knowing I didn’t protect my son from you.”

Hathway addressed the courtroom Friday, apologizing for his actions but showing little emotion.

He was sentenced to one year in jail and three years of probation.