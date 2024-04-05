KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Send your solar eclipse photos to CTV News

    Share

    We want to see how you’ll be taking in the solar eclipse on Monday! Snap a photo of you, your family, friends or coworkers watching the celestial show (with glasses, of course!) and then send them to our newsroom. We may share your photos on TV or online, so don’t forget to include your name and location.

    Keep in mind that watching the eclipse without proper eyewear can cause serious damage to your sight. Here’s what you need to know about the consequences of going without glasses, plus what to look for when purchasing a pair in-store or online.

    CTV News Kitchener is also giving away free eclipse glasses on Sunday. Click here to find out where and when you can pick them up.

    If you don’t have solar eclipse glasses you can make your own viewer with objects you have around your home.

    Also, a reminder that looking directly at the solar eclipse can not only damage your eyes but also your camera. A photographer shared tips on taking the perfect picture – without destroying your camera lens.

    Happy viewing!

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberal MP Anthony Housefather to stay in caucus

    Liberal MP Anthony Housefather has ended his reflection on his place in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's caucus, declaring Friday that he intends to stay in the Liberal fold.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News