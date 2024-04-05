Send your solar eclipse photos to CTV News

We want to see how you’ll be taking in the solar eclipse on Monday! Snap a photo of you, your family, friends or coworkers watching the celestial show (with glasses, of course!) and then send them to our newsroom. We may share your photos on TV or online, so don’t forget to include your name and location.

Keep in mind that watching the eclipse without proper eyewear can cause serious damage to your sight. Here’s what you need to know about the consequences of going without glasses, plus what to look for when purchasing a pair in-store or online.

CTV News Kitchener is also giving away free eclipse glasses on Sunday. Click here to find out where and when you can pick them up.

If you don’t have solar eclipse glasses you can make your own viewer with objects you have around your home.

Also, a reminder that looking directly at the solar eclipse can not only damage your eyes but also your camera. A photographer shared tips on taking the perfect picture – without destroying your camera lens.

Happy viewing!