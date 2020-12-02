WATERLOO -- The removal of sediment from Silver Lake in Waterloo Park is expected to be completed by the spring, City of Waterloo officials said.

Crews will spend the next couple of months removing built-up sediment and hauling it off-site.

Work began in the summer and officials expect it wrap up in March.

New additions like a pedestrian bridge and a boardwalk are included in the project, but the lake itself won't look that different. However, they're focused on clean-up to prevent doing a bigger one in the future.

"The goal is to make sure we're not coming in as frequently as every 20 years." Jessica Kellerman, manager of storm water operations and construction, said. "We want to lengthen the time between clean outs in the lake."

The sediment clean-up will cost just under $5 million.