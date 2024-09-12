Second man arrested after over 200 firearms seized in WRPS weapons investigation
A second person is facing weapons related charges after the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) seized hundreds of firearms.
The investigation began after officers stopped a driver in the Weber Street North and Bridgeport Road East area of Waterloo on Sept. 6 around 7:20 p.m. During the traffic stop, officers said they saw guns and ammunition inside the vehicle. The driver, a 39-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with careless use of a firearm and transporting a firearm or restricted weapon. Seventeen weapons were seized from the vehicle.
The next day, officers searched a home and said they seized 156 improperly stored firearms, 60 other guns, ammunition, magazines and firearm parts.
On Wednesday, officers completed another search warrant at a Guelph home and arrested a 72-year-old man. His charges involve firearms storage and handling.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE @ 12 EDT Air Canada says government should be ready to prevent pilots from striking
Air Canada said on Thursday that the federal Canadian government should be prepared to intervene to prevent a looming pilots' strike that the carrier said could cause disruption for weeks to come.
Ontario woman misses flight to funeral due to airline ticket typo
An Ontario woman admits she was flustered and stressed trying to book an airline ticket when she found out a close relative had died last month.
Many Canadians believe the country’s two biggest political parties have moved towards fringes: survey
Some Canadians believe they've become 'political orphans' as all the major parties have become 'too extreme' in their views, according to a new survey by Angus Reid Institute.
Sobeys parent company Empire reports $207.8M Q1 profit, sales up from year ago
Empire Co. Ltd. says it earned $207.8 million in its latest quarter, down from $261 million a year ago as its sales edged higher.
The man who discovered Churchill's picture was stolen was treated like a suspect; now he's being honoured
When the 'Roaring Lion' portrait of Winston Churchill is returned to the Fairmont Château Laurier, a 68-year-old man once considered the prime suspect in the heist will have the honour of replacing it.
WATCH LIVE @ 12 EDT Consul general to New York to answer questions over $9M luxury condo purchase
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark will testify on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
'An unfortunate waste of resources': Ontario woman facing criminal charge following water gun incident
A Simcoe, Ont. woman is facing an assault with a weapon charge after she said that she accidentally sprayed her neighbour with a water gun over the Labour Day weekend, a situation that at least one legal expert says amounts to an ‘unfortunate waste of resources.’
Earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area
An earthquake was felt widely in the Los Angeles area Thursday morning.
Billionaire steps out of SpaceX capsule for first private spacewalk hundreds of miles above Earth
A billionaire kicked off the first private spacewalk Thursday, teaming up with SpaceX on the daring endeavour hundreds of miles above Earth.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.