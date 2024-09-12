Second man arrested after over 200 firearms seized in WRPS weapons investigation

A second person is facing weapons related charges after the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) seized hundreds of firearms.

The investigation began after officers stopped a driver in the Weber Street North and Bridgeport Road East area of Waterloo on Sept. 6 around 7:20 p.m. During the traffic stop, officers said they saw guns and ammunition inside the vehicle. The driver, a 39-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with careless use of a firearm and transporting a firearm or restricted weapon. Seventeen weapons were seized from the vehicle.

The next day, officers searched a home and said they seized 156 improperly stored firearms, 60 other guns, ammunition, magazines and firearm parts.

On Wednesday, officers completed another search warrant at a Guelph home and arrested a 72-year-old man. His charges involve firearms storage and handling.