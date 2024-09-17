Driver charged following fatal collision involving motorcyclist

KITCHENER
    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured. (Source: OPP)
    A Hamilton man has been charged after a fatal collision in Waterford.

    Shortly before 7 a.m. last Friday, Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with the Norfolk County Fire Department and Norfolk County Paramedic Services, responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Thompson Road East.

    The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old from Oxford County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    On Sunday afternoon, officers arrested and charged a 19-year-old man with dangerous operation causing death.

