Driver charged following fatal collision involving motorcyclist

A Hamilton man has been charged after a fatal collision in Waterford.

Shortly before 7 a.m. last Friday, Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with the Norfolk County Fire Department and Norfolk County Paramedic Services, responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Thompson Road East.

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old from Oxford County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday afternoon, officers arrested and charged a 19-year-old man with dangerous operation causing death.