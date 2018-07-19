

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they have made a second arrest as part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

Police say a 31-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged at the beginning of July in connection to an alleged kidnapping and trafficking of a female from Waterloo.

Police say their investigation began on August 6, 2017 after a victim was allegedly taken to multiple locations in Kitchener and London and forced to perform sexual acts with men.

On August 14, Lindsey Rye, 18, was arrested in connection to the alleged incident.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.