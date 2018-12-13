Featured
Search warrant in Cambridge results in child porn charges
December 13, 2018
A Ridgetown man is facing child pornography charges after a search warrant was executed in Cambridge.
Police carried out the warrant on Drew Avenue on Wednesday.
The accused, 29, faces two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making it available.
Police did not release the male's name.
These charges come after over 100 people were charged as part of a province-wide investigation through the month of November.
Last week, a Guelph teacher was charged in a sexual misconduct investigation.