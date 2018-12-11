Featured
Guelph high school teacher charged with sexual offences
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 4:13PM EST
A Guelph high school teacher has been charged after a sexual misconduct investigation.
Guelph Police began the investigation on Dec. 10.
As a result, Justin Lenssen, 32, has been charged with possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation, luring a child and making explicit material available.
He appeared in court on Tuesday.
A letter from the Wellington Catholic District School Board confirmed that a teacher was arrested and charged, though it did not identify Lenssen explicitly.
“Earlier today we learned that Guelph Police Services arrested and charged a teacher who is an employee of the board,” an open letter from the Wellington Catholic District School Board read in part.
It went on: “The staff member is no longer at work. As this is a personnel matter, privacy laws prevent any further public comment.”
Parents or students who have had any interactions of concern with Lenssen are asked to contact the investigating officer, D/Cst. Joel Apps.
Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers.