

CTV Kitchener





Nine people have been charged with child sexual abuse charges across Guelph and Waterloo Region in what is being called a snapshot of work.

The charges were a result of province-wide investigations during November.

A total of 122 people were charged around Ontario, including 11 youth who could not be identified.

“Charged persons include former and present teachers, emergency service personnel, members of our military, engineers, immediate family members of the victims,” explained Staff Sgt. Sharon Hanlon at an OPP press conference in Vaughan.

Police were able to identify 55 victims during the investigation.

Locally, five people were charged in Guelph and another four across Waterloo Region.

In Waterloo Region, the following people faced charges:

Pedro Weiler, 24, Waterloo

Unnamed person, 29, Waterloo

Nathan Morris, 45, Conestogo

Eric Parsons, 30, Kitchener

In Guelph, the following people were charged:

Mateusz Wyszomirski, 29

Alexander Wang, 24

Sebastian Chojnick, 43

Jordan Doyle, 35

Unnamed person, 66

They face a combined 47 charges. All nine people face child pornography charges, and three others faced sexual assault charges as well.

Police said additional arrests are pending as the investigation continues.