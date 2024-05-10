Search for new K-W hospital location narrowed down to two
We’re one step closer to finding out the new location of Kitchener-Waterloo’s newest hospital.
The group responsible for picking the potential site has narrowed down the list to two.
They aren’t, however, identifying them at this time.
The five-person Site Selection Panel has put forward two locations that were approved in April by the boards of Grand River Hospital, St. Mary’s General Hospital and St. Joseph’s Health System.
“The hospitals are now in the negotiation process to secure land for the new hospital, which includes completing due diligence and discussions with the landowners of both sites,” the panel said in a media release posted Friday. “To ensure a fair negotiation process, the site locations and landowners will not be shared until land has been secured.”
They added that negotiations could take several months.
A shortlist of three properties was identified in December 2023. The group said those were then reviewed by environmental experts, planning professionals, lawyers, engineers, members of the Indigenous community and whittled down to two.
Panel chair Carl Zehr said, in an interview with CTV News in January, that the initial three properties met the required criteria – each was at least 50 acres in size.
Further updates on the negotiation process could come later this year.
History of the hospital project
The plan to build a new hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo was announced on June 23, 2022.
“This is really a generational project for this region, both in size and in impact,” Ron Gagnon, Grand River Hospital's president and CEO, said at the time. “It is really exciting that we are building off of a decades-long partnership between the two hospitals to take this next step to help reinforce and build a Region of Waterloo health system.”
The building would include 1,200 beds and a state-of-the-art acute care centre. The hospital also wants to bring in new services, like neurology and neurosurgery, so patients don’t have to travel out of the region for specialized care.
The hospitals also noted the age of both their buildings.
The current plan is to repurpose Grand River Hospital as an ambulatory and urgent care centre, while its Freeport Campus would be modernized and expanded for rehabilitation services.
The future of St. Mary's General Hospital hasn't been announced yet.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spectacular aurora light show to be seen across Canada Friday night
A rare and severe solar storm is expected to bring spectacular displays of the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, across much of Canada and parts of the United States on Friday night.
'Tactical evacuations' underway near Fort Nelson, B.C., as wildfires encroach
The BC Wildfire Service says 'tactical evacuations' began Friday near Fort Nelson, B.C., due to an out-of-control wildfire that has grown rapidly since it was discovered earlier in the afternoon.
Snowbirds in Vancouver for puck-drop flyby as Canucks face Oilers
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be performing a flyover across downtown Vancouver at the start of tonight's Stanley Cup playoff game between the Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers.
McGill University seeks emergency injunction to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University has filed a request for an injunction to have the pro-Palestinian encampment removed from its campus.
Which Canadian cities have the highest and lowest grocery prices?
Where you live plays a big factor in what you pay at the grocery store. And while it's no secret the same item may have a different price depending on the store, city or province, we wanted to see just how big the differences are, and why.
Swarm of 20,000 bees gather around woman’s car west of Toronto
A swarm of roughly 20,000 bees gathered around a woman’s car in the parking lot of Burlington Centre.
Barron Trump declines to serve as an RNC delegate
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has declined to serve as a delegate at this summer’s Republican National Convention, according to a senior Trump campaign adviser and a statement from Melania Trump's office.
U.S. says Israel's use of U.S. arms likely violated international law, but evidence is incomplete
The Biden administration said Israel's use of U.S.-provided weapons in Gaza likely violated international humanitarian law but wartime conditions prevented U.S. officials from determining that for certain in specific airstrikes.
'State or state-sponsored actor' believed to be behind B.C. government hacks
The head of British Columbia’s civil service has revealed that a “state or state-sponsored actor” is behind multiple cyber-security incidents against provincial government networks.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.