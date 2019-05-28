

CTV Kitchener





A large pile of scrap metal caught fire at a business on Elizabeth Street in Guelph on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the call at around 1:30 a.m. They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the metal.

They were able to bring the fire under control quickly after five stations responded.

Crews were able to capture the water used and say it will be professionally removed sometime Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. It’s not clear whether it’s being considered suspicious or not.

Fire investigators will be following up to determine the cost of the damages and the cause.