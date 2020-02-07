KITCHENER -- The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) held a provincewide walkout Thursday as teachers continued their ongoing job action.

It was followed Friday by another one-day rotating strike affecting school boards across the province including Waterloo Region.

The week of Feb. 10 will also see even more school closures.

Elementary schools with the Waterloo Region District School Board will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Avon Maitland District School Board says its elementary schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Schools within the Upper Grand District School Board will also be closed on Monday and Tuesday. All secondary schools will remain open.

As for secondary schools, teachers and education workers with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) will be participating in another one-day strike on Thursday.

That means schools within the Avon Maitland District School Board will also close that day.

However the Waterloo Region District School Board and Upper Grand District School Board will not be affected. They will remain open Thursday during the strike.

The Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir will also close all of its schools on Thursday as a result of the strikes.

Conseil scolaire Viamonde will also be closed on Feb. 13.