

CTV Kitchener





Christmas has come early in St. Jacobs.

Santa Claus took a break from his summer vacation to visit the Waterloo Central Railway.

All the little boys and girls got a warm welcome from Old Saint Nick.

Once on board, the big guy in red had a few questions to make sure all of them would appear on his “Nice List” again in December.

The cars had holiday decorations and carols were played to keep up the Christmas theme.

All of Santa’s guests also left with a special gift.