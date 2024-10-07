Safety concerns over group of Guelph dogs leads to charges and mail delivery changes

A dog owner in Guelph is facing charges after residents claimed they felt unsafe around a group of dogs.

Canada Post also stopped door-to-door mail delivery, opting for a communal mailbox, over the alleged safety concerns.

“I don’t blame the residents in that area for being upset at all. If I was in that area and that’s what I had to live with, I’d be upset too,” said Cam Guthrie, Guelph’s mayor.

Over the last few months, bylaw officers at the City Guelph were investigating the case near Algoma Drive and Montana Road.

“I’m hoping that the courts take it seriously and that the neighbourhood knows that we took it seriously and ultimately, at the end of the day, I do hope that the dog owner takes this pretty seriously,” said Guthrie.

The dog owner is facing 18 charges from various incidents. Four summons to appear before the court have been issued for violations under the Dog Owner’s Liability Act and 14 fines have been issued for violations under the City’s Animal Control Bylaw.

Some of the charges include attacking a domestic animal and others related to allowing a dog to run at large while failing to obtain an animal license.

Guthrie said these types of investigations take time before action can be taken.

“Theres a moment here for the owner to take a look in the mirror and understand that changes obviously have to be made if we’re all going to live in a safe environment,” he said.

Canada Post details

Canada Post confirmed they temporarily cancelled door-to-door delivery in favour of a communal mailbox because of safety concerns.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our top priority. We can confirm there have been several incidents that has put our delivery agent at risk due to multiple loose dogs. This was a serious cause of concern for our delivery agent,” read a statement from Canada Post, in part.

Canada Post is asking pet owners who get door-to-door delivery to keep the safety of their agents in mind.

Canada Post offered some tips for pet owners:

Be careful when you answer the door, so your dog does not slip out

Keep your dog inside, in a fenced yard or tied up far from the front door or mailbox

Keep front doors and fence gates closed

Keep your dog away from the screen door, even if it is locked

There is no set date to return to door-to-door mail delivery.