Demolition underway at former House of Friendship shelter in Kitchener

It’s the end of an era for the former home of House of Friendship’s men’s shelter.

Demolition of the shelter, located on Charles Street in Kitchener, was underway Monday, marking the end of over four decades of service. The site, along with neighbouring administrative buildings, will be cleared to make way for Friendship Village, a new housing complex that will provide 170 units of supportive and affordable housing, according to staff.

“For more than four decades, House of Friendship’s Men’s Shelter provided critical shelter and support for men experiencing homelessness,” said Housing Director, Jennifer Scott in a media release. “Over the years, thousands of individuals were able to find a warm bed, a hot meal and welcoming smiles from the dedicated shelter team, thanks to the support of this community.”

Friendship Village will offer wraparound supports, including on-site healthcare, mental health services, addiction support, and programming to foster community for individuals recovering from homelessness.

It will be built on the site of the former shelter and adjoining properties, complementing existing housing at Charles and Eby Villages, which currently house 86 adults.

The timeline for the project is being finalized as House of Friendship seeks government funding.