Local groups gather to mark grim anniversary of Hamas attack
Communities across Canada, including in Waterloo Region, are marking one year since the Oct. 7 attack that sparked the Israel-Hamas war.
Across Canada, ceremonies, events and protests were being held. It’s been one year since the attack that killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and saw about 250 more abducted and held as hostages. Around 100 of the hostages, a third of whom are believed to be dead, have not been returned.
The attack triggered a retaliatory Israeli offensive in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip that the territory's health ministry says has left more than 41,000 Palestinians dead.
The war has had far-reaching effects around the world and in Canada — families grieving loved ones who were killed, hundreds of protests resulting in arrests, pro-Palestinian encampments at universities and a spike in reports of alleged hate crimes against Jews and Muslims.
Waterloo Region gathering
In Waterloo Region, an event took place at the University of Waterloo. A small group gathered to honour those who were killed in the Oct. 7 attack and also the hostages still being held in Gaza.
Attendees said they wanted to keep the group small for a reason, saying due to security reasons they did not want to have a large public event.
Rabbi Moshe Goldman said the attack has changed the way he and his students see the world today.
“I think we all unfortunately became a little more skeptical, a little bit more suspicious about the world around us this year,” he said. “And at the same time, had some naivety or softness…and we became a little bit more mature and a little bit more resilient as a result.”
The university asked that the exact location of Monday night’s gathering not be shared for security reasons.
The Mayor of Guelph posted a statement to social media, stating “the extreme rise in antisemitism has been horrendous.”
Increased police presence
Police in Canada’s largest cities were stepping up protections, particularly around Jewish and Muslim places of worship and at events held to mark the anniversary.
Waterloo Regional Police confirmed with CTV News there would be an increased police presence throughout the region on the one-year anniversary.
Canadian leaders speak out
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the grim anniversary in a written statement, saying his thoughts are with all Israelis and Jewish people, and with the Jewish community in Canada.
Trudeau condemned Hamas, which Canada recognizes as a terrorist group, and said his government remains committed to working towards a two-state solution, "where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognized borders."
“Hamas has set the region down a path of war and violence. We mourn the Canadians and all civilians killed in the year that followed. We condemn Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, whose senseless attacks lead to more death and instability," he wrote.
"The scale of civilian casualties since Oct. 7 is heartbreaking and unacceptable, and all actors must comply with international law."
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said hostages must be let go and condemned what he called "grotesque" antisemitism in Canada. "We unapologetically stand with Israel," he wrote in his own statement.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, for his part, repeated calls for hostages to be returned and said New Democrats mourn with Canada's Jewish community.
— With files from Jordan Omstead in Toronto, Sidhartha Banerjee in Montreal and the Associated Press.
