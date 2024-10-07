KITCHENER
    • 12-year-old charged after alleged hate-motivated assault in Waterloo

    Waterloo Regional Police have charged a 12-year-old after a report of an assault in Waterloo over the weekend.

    Police said on Sunday around 8 p.m., a resident in the area of Churchill Street and Amos Avenue was walking her dog in her backyard. Police said an object was tossed over the fence and struck her dog.

    “When the victim went to see who had thrown the object, two youths yelled derogatory identity-based comments towards her, and slapped and spat on her,” police said in a news release.

    Police said a second suspect, a 9-year-old, was also involved and received a diversion.

