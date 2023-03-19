RV Show brings hundreds out to The Aud
With spring officially starting Monday, many are already thinking about warm weather plans, like going on an RV trip.
Hundreds showed up to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium throughout the weekend for the annual RV Show and Sale to check out everything from luxury motorhomes, to fifth wheel travel trailers, to simple accessories.
An organizer of the show says there are a record number of Canadian families planning to hit the road in an RV.
"Camping and RVing is still gaining popularity," said assistant show manager Kim Bryant. "Of course during COVID it completely spiked and went through the roof. There has been a slight decrease, but I think the mass majority of people that going into that, that were brand new during COVID, really did enjoy the aspects of camping, the RV lifestyle, and decided it's a great thing to continue doing. It is very budget friendly for all sorts of families to park in."
The RV show wrapped up late Sunday afternoon.
