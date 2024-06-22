KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Roughly $100K of meth seized in Mount Forest: OPP

    An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV) An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)
    Ontario Provincial Police say they've seized nearly $100,000 worth of meth after they saw someone dealing it out of a car in Mount Forest.

    According to a news release, police saw the deal happening on Main Street around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

    A 58-year-old man from Mount Forest was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    Police say they seized roughly $100,000 in contraband afterwards.

