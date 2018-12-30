Featured
Robbery at a Kitchener convenience store
Security photo of a man wanted for Kitchener robbery. (WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:56AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 30, 2018 5:12PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Kitchener..
They say he walked into the Circle K at the corner of Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street West around 1 a.m. Sunday.
The man had a weapon, but police have not said what kind.
He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police have released two images in hopes that someone will be able to identify the man.