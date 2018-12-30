

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Kitchener..

They say he walked into the Circle K at the corner of Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street West around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The man had a weapon, but police have not said what kind.

He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have released two images in hopes that someone will be able to identify the man.