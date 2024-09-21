Man arrested after allegedly threatening people with bear spray: Regional police

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Waterloo man after receiving reports of a weapons incident in Waterloo.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, police were called to the area of Weber Street North and Lincoln Road for reports of a man allegedly threatening people in the area with bear spray.

Officers found the suspect nearby and arrested him.

No injuries were reported.

Police have charged a 22-year-old man with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent and fail to comply with release order.