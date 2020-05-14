KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener says it does not plan to reopen any of its public golf courses this long weekend.

There is currently no set date for re-opening, but city officials say it will be at least a week after the province gives the greenlight.

On Thursday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford announced that golf courses were among the latest businesses to get the green light to reopen.

By Saturday at 12:01 a.m., golf courses are allowed to open as long as they continue to observe strict physical distancing rules.

The manager of golf for the city says staff are still working on protocols for a safe season.

“Obviously, there are aspects on the course where you have to look at touch points,” says Bob Cheyne, Manager of Sport Development and Golf, City of Kitchener.

Meanwhile, staff at Rockway Golf Course and Doon Valley Golf Course are busy preparing turf for future golfers.

Cheyne says the city is hoping the province releases guidelines for re-opening golf courses safely.

Staff are still working out a system that allows a safe golfing experience, including markers for physical distancing, disinfecting golf carts, and a number of other measures.

“Ball washers, amenities on the course will not be there, golfers will not be allowed to touch the flag stick. So, there will be altered forms of play, how to get the ball out of the hole,” says Cheyne.

There will also be altered tee times and a set number of players allowed on the course.

When the time comes, Cheyne says it will be a gradual reopening.