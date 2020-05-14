KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the region's total to 973.

Twenty-two more cases have been resolved for a total of 550 so far. Officials also reported another three deaths, bringing the death toll to 108.

Seven of the region's new confirmed cases have been from community transmission.

Two more deaths have been reported in these facilities: one at Trinity Village LTC and one at Westhill Retirement home. There was no change in numbers reported at Forest Heights Revera LTC, the region's hardest-hit long-term care facility.

Non-outbreak cases have been on the rise over the last couple of weeks: the Region of Waterloo's website shows that there have been more non-outbreak cases reported daily since May 6.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Waterloo Region:

10,594 tests have been done, up 288 from Wednesday

44 people are in hospital, down four

315 cases are still active (total cases minus resolved cases and number of deaths)

20 outbreaks in long-term care or retirement homes have been declared over

In Ontario, the province reported its lowest-single day increase in cases in six weeks with 258, bringing the total number of cases province-wide to 21,494.

That includes another 33 deaths, which brings the death toll in the province to 1,798, and 16,204 resolved cases.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details…