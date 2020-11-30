KITCHENER -- Concerned residents in Stratford gathered outside of city hall again on Monday, calling for transparency from council about a proposed glass plant in the area.

Chinese company Xinyi has proposed building its first Canadian facility in south Stratford. The 1 million-square-foot building would cost $400 million and city officials said it could bring hundreds of jobs to the community.

A local group, called Get Concerned Stratford, has previously raised concerns about the plant's environmental impact.

Council is currently holding more public sessions before moving forward with the project.

Guelph-Eramosa Township blocked a similar proposal from Xinyi in 2018 after similar concerns from residents in that area.