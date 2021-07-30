BRANTFORD -- Brantford police are investigating reports of gunfire in the area of Blackburn Drive and Diana Avenue.

Police say they responded to a disturbance in the area around 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday afternoon, officers were still on scene investigating.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say traffic in the area is not impacted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

ACTIVE INVESTIGATION: BPS are on scene for an active investigation in the area of Blackburn and Diana. Please avoid the area. Additional details will be provided as soon as they are available. pic.twitter.com/TkeTFffwRB — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) July 30, 2021

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.