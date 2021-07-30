Advertisement
Reports of gunfire near Blackburn Dr. and Diana Ave. in Brantford: police
Published Friday, July 30, 2021 2:13PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 30, 2021 3:09PM EDT
Brantford police are investigating reports of gunfire in the area of Blackburn Drive and Diana Avenue. (Carmen Wong/CTV Kitchener)
BRANTFORD -- Brantford police are investigating reports of gunfire in the area of Blackburn Drive and Diana Avenue.
Police say they responded to a disturbance in the area around 5 a.m. Friday.
Friday afternoon, officers were still on scene investigating.
No injuries have been reported.
Police say traffic in the area is not impacted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
