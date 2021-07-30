BRANTFORD -- Brantford police are investigating reports of gunfire in the area of Blackburn Drive and Diana Avenue.

Police say they responded to a disturbance in the area around 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday afternoon, officers were still on scene investigating.

Blackburn and Diana

No injuries have been reported.

Police say traffic in the area is not impacted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.