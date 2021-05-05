Advertisement
Reported stabbing in Kitchener under investigation by regional police
Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021 10:12AM EDT
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of a stabbing they say happened in the area of King Street and Pandora Avenue in Kitchener. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener) (May 5, 2021)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are currently investigating reports of a stabbing in Kitchener.
In a 9:30 a.m. tweet by police on Wednesday, they say the reported incident happened in the area of King Street East and Pandora Avenue North.
One victim has non-life threatening injuries and one suspect is in custody, according to officials.
Regional police say more details will be available later.