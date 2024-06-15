KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Heidelberg musician selected to play at one of Canada's biggest country music festivals

    A musician from Heidelberg is getting the opportunity of a lifetime after he was chosen to play at the Boot and Hearts music festival.

    The celebration of country music will be taking place at Burl’s Creek from August 8 – 11. The event has been drawing more than 40,000 people to the Oro-Medonte area for years.

    In a social media post made on Friday, Bradley Hale confirmed he was selected to play at the festival’s Emerging Artist Showcase.

    “I’ve been to Boots and Hearts probably five times as a fan and am so pumped to be playing the stage I’ve seen some of my favourite artists on. It’s gonna be a party,” he wrote in the post thanking fans for their support.

    Hale had been one of three musicians vying for a wildcard spot at the showcase.

    Voting closed on June 12.

