Heidelberg musician selected to play at one of Canada's biggest country music festivals

A musician from Heidelberg is getting the opportunity of a lifetime after he was chosen to play at the Boot and Hearts music festival.

The celebration of country music will be taking place at Burl’s Creek from August 8 – 11. The event has been drawing more than 40,000 people to the Oro-Medonte area for years.

In a social media post made on Friday, Bradley Hale confirmed he was selected to play at the festival’s Emerging Artist Showcase.

“I’ve been to Boots and Hearts probably five times as a fan and am so pumped to be playing the stage I’ve seen some of my favourite artists on. It’s gonna be a party,” he wrote in the post thanking fans for their support.

Hale had been one of three musicians vying for a wildcard spot at the showcase.

Voting closed on June 12.