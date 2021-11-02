Report of child feeling sick after eating Halloween candy: police

Waterloo -

Waterloo regional police received a call on Oct. 31 about a child feeling sick after eating candy they received from trick-or-treating.

According to a press release, the youth went trick-or-treating on Lakeview Drive in Waterloo.

The child didn’t require medical attention.

Anyone who experienced something similar is being asked to call police.

Police are reminding the public to inspect candy received from trick-or-treating before consuming it.