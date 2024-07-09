Remnants of Beryl could cause heavy rain in southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of southern Ontario, warning residents of the potential for heavy rain as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through the area.
The statement, issued early Tuesday morning, warns of “torrential downpours” that could begin either Tuesday night or Wednesday, and then continue into Thursday.
Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday after leaving a path of destruction in the Caribbean over the weekend.
PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes of destruction in powerful Beryl's wake
Environment Canada said that while precise confidence in the system's path is low at this point, it's possible we could see rain falling at a rate of 20 to 40 millimetres per hour in some locations.
The special weather statement could also be upgraded to a rainfall warning as the system draws closer.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
The remnants of hurricane Beryl are heading to Canada. Here's where it's expected to land
A since-downgraded hurricane that claimed several lives and left a wake of destruction in its path is forecast to strike parts of Canada this week as a tropical storm.
BREAKING Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
Tourist who left car to take photos trampled to death by elephants in South Africa
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
U.S. man charged with luring 10-year-old Ontario child over Fortnite: police
A 51-year-old man from Richmond, Kentucky allegedly lured a 10-year-old child over the video game Fortnite and exchanged 'images of a sexual nature,' police east of Toronto say.
Greater Toronto Area track star, family facing deportation to Jamaica given 1-year reprieve to stay in Canada
A Greater Toronto Area track star and his family who were facing imminent deportation to Jamaica have been given a one-year reprieve to stay in Canada.
Russian court orders arrest of opposition leader Navalny's widow, who lives abroad
A court in Russia on Tuesday ordered the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be arrested in absentia, part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge's dissolution of the marriage of the two actors, who had already been separated for years, took effect Tuesday.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to immediately stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.