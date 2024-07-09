Remnants of Beryl could cause heavy rain in southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of southern Ontario, warning residents of the potential for heavy rain as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through the area.

The statement, issued early Tuesday morning, warns of “torrential downpours” that could begin either Tuesday night or Wednesday, and then continue into Thursday.

Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday after leaving a path of destruction in the Caribbean over the weekend.

Environment Canada said that while precise confidence in the system's path is low at this point, it's possible we could see rain falling at a rate of 20 to 40 millimetres per hour in some locations.

The special weather statement could also be upgraded to a rainfall warning as the system draws closer.